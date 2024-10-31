Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale follows the life of the superstar actress from her modest beginnings to the heights of her illustrious career. It will release on Netflix on November 18.

South superstar Nayanthara has a documentary based on her journey, and it's set to drop on OTT on the occasion of her birthday on November 18, 2024. The documentary, titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale', follows her life from her modest beginnings to the heights of her illustrious career, and gives fans a glimpse into her journey. Nayanthara is a powerhouse performer, who is known for her versatile work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema.

With the documentary, Nayanthara opens her home and heart to inspire young dreamers to reach for their aspirations. Filled with untold stories of her roles as a daughter, sister, partner, mother, friend, and a force to be reckoned with in the industry, the film celebrates the magic that makes her shine. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale is set to drop on Netflix on November 18.

Nayanthara, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in India, was born as Diana Mariam Kurian in Bangalore, Karnataka. The actress belongs to a Malayali Syrian Christian family, and hails from Thiruvalla, Kerala and was born to Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kurian. She has acted in more than 75 films in a career spanning over two decades and has won numerous awards including one Tamil Nadu State Film Award, a Nandi Award and seven SIIMA Awards.



She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare, and made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya, in Telugu with Lakshmi, in Kannada with Super, and in Hindi with Jawan. Nayanthara has won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress, for her performances in the romantic comedy Raja Rani, the action comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and the political drama Aramm. (With inputs from IANS)

