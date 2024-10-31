Here are some natural ways to help ease digestive discomfort post-Diwali.

Diwali is a time for festive indulgence, with sweets and rich foods as a big part of the celebration. But these indulgences often bring about unwanted issues like acidity, bloating, and constipation. Here are some natural ways to help ease digestive discomfort post-Diwali.

1. Hydrate with Warm Water

Drinking warm water throughout the day helps cleanse your digestive system and flush out toxins. Start your morning with a glass of warm water, ideally with a few drops of lemon for added benefits.

2. Sip on Herbal Teas

Herbal teas like ginger, peppermint, and fennel tea soothe the stomach and reduce bloating. Ginger tea, in particular, has anti-inflammatory properties that aid digestion, while fennel tea helps relieve gas.

3. Include Fibre-Rich Foods

Post-Diwali, increase your intake of fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Fibre helps in regular bowel movements, reducing constipation. Apples, bananas, and leafy greens are great options to consider.

4. Add Probiotics to Your Diet

Probiotics, found in curd, yogurt, and fermented foods, can help restore gut health. They increase healthy bacteria in the intestines, helping to reduce bloating and improve digestion.

5. Engage in Gentle Physical Activity

Light physical activities, such as a brisk walk or yoga, can help stimulate digestion and relieve bloating. Yoga poses like "Pawanmuktasana" (wind-relieving pose) are effective in relieving gas.

6. Avoid Processed Foods and Sugary Drinks

It’s best to avoid processed foods, sugary drinks, and caffeine post-Diwali, as they can irritate the stomach and lead to bloating. Opt for fresh, home-cooked meals that are easy on the stomach.

7. Try Natural Remedies for Acidity

Home remedies like drinking a small amount of diluted apple cider vinegar, chewing a piece of ginger, or consuming a pinch of baking soda in water can help relieve acidity. These remedies help neutralise stomach acid naturally.

8. Practise Portion Control

To prevent any further digestive issues, try to eat smaller meals more frequently. This will allow your digestive system to recover from the festive binge and reduce the load on your stomach.