Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has got fewer screens than Singham Again. Yet, the horror-comedy has taken the lead in the advance booking and has grossed Rs 15 crores in India alone.

Kartik Aaryan is leading an example. The new-age star is fighting toe-to-toe with the biggest of superstars, and yet leading the race. Bhool Bhulaiuyaa 3 and Singham Again will open in cinemas on November 1. Both films are fighting neck-to-neck in advance booking, and now Kartik's horror-comedy has taken the lead in advance sales.

As per the latest reports, BB3 sold 405K tickets across 9,720 shows, despite having fewer shows than Singham Again. Ajay's actioner has sold 368K tickets across 13,340 shows. Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal shared that BB3 has already grossed Rs 15 crore in India with advance sales. On X (formerly Twitter) he tweeted, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 advance update till 7:30 pm (31st October) stands nearly Rs 15.25cr, historical achievement, the film is heading towards a BUMPER OPENING at the Box office, as the advance numbers look bigger than many other biggies of 2024, among top 2 in terms of advance."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 advance update till 7:30pm (31st October) stands nearly ₹15.25cr, historical achievement, film is heading towards a BUMPER OPENING at the Box office, as the advance numbers looks bigger than many other biggies of 2024, among top 2 in terms of advance…..… pic.twitter.com/K8p97Pin2O — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 31, 2024

Earlier on Thursday morning, critic KRK also lauded Kartik for taking superstars and standing tall in the completion. He tweeted, "Film #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 advance booking is open for 8,344 shows! And ₹8.58cr gross Tickets were sold till Wednesday 11:50pm. This means #BB3 is ahead by approx ₹1cr. If #SA doesn’t cover this gap today, then BB3 and SA may get equal opening. It will be a huge satisfaction for @TheAaryanKartik while he is alone competing with 8 super stars @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @RanveerOfficial @iTIGERSHROFF @arjunk26 @deepikapadukone @BeingSalmanKhan and #Kareena."

Film #SinghamAgain advance booking is open for 11,300 shows! And ₹7.46Cr Gross tickets were sold till Wednesday night 11:50pm.



Film #Bhoolbhulaiyaa3 advance booking is open for 8,344 shows! And ₹8.58cr gross Tickets were sold till Wednesday 11:50pm.

Means #BB3 is ahead by… October 31, 2024

Trade experts on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again

Speaking about first-day collections, Komal stated, "I'm expecting Rs 35-40 crores for Singham Again and Rs 25-30 crores for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, because Singham has got more shows, the ration is 60-40." Ramesh also said that the net collection of both films will be around Rs 70-75 crores, with Singham Again leading the race. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa will not be so behind, and word of mouth will decide the fate of these films.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan react to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash: 'Agar hum teeno bahar khade ho toh...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.