Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are reportedly facing a crisis in their marriage.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In the last few months, the couple has been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. These speculations began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The rumours intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post on 'grey divorces.'

Amid such reports, now a 15-year-old video has gone viral from The Oprah Winfrey Show when the couple marked their first international TV show appearance after their wedding. In the clip, the Argentine polo player and model Nacho Figueras is also seen along with the Bachchans and Oprah Winfrey.

As the four of them are talking to each other, Nacho suddenly interrupts their conversation and praises Aishwarya. He says, "Wow, your eyes are amazing", to which Aishwarya is seen blushing. However, Abhishek's reaction is the highlight of the video. The Bluffmaster actor is seen speechless with his vivid expression. Aishwarya then informs Nacho that Abhishek is her husband, to which Nacho first apologises to Abhishek and then amusingly says, "You can say that to my wife also."

Meanwhile, Abhishek's Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur is being blamed on social media for causing the rift between the Bachchan couple. Some malicious rumours appeared on Reddit that Nimrat and Abhishek dated each other while shooting Dasvi. However, there has been no substantial reports backing such baseless rumours.

READ | Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash, comparisons with Stree 2: 'Thodi si gandagi...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.