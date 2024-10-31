This festive occasion highlights the importance of togetherness, as families and friends come together to celebrate.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and joy. Homes are beautifully illuminated to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This festive occasion highlights the importance of togetherness, as families and friends come together to celebrate. However, amidst the excitement, it's essential to remain kind and grounded, showing understanding towards others. To ensure a safe and joyful Diwali, here are some important dos and don’ts to keep in mind during the celebrations.

Diwali 2024: Dos and don't to follow today

1. Transforming your home to invite positive energy is essential during Diwali. Get creative with rangoli designs, decorate with flowers, and light candles and diyas. However, it is important to exercise caution while lighting candles; having a first-aid kit with burn creams on hand is advisable for immediate care in case of any accidents.

2. This Diwali, consider adding an innovative touch to your gifts for loved ones. Instead of opting for generic store-bought packages, get creative and infuse your personality into the gifts. Personalizing them with a heartfelt note or including handmade art and crafts can make the presents more meaningful. Otherwise, they risk becoming just another box of over-gifted soan papdi.

3. During Diwali, it's important to consider the well-being of stray animals, who often find the loud sounds of firecrackers overwhelming. To help them, residents are encouraged to place water bowls outside their homes, as strays may feel dehydrated and reluctant to venture out from their hiding spots. If possible, leaving out blankets can also provide comfort to these animals during the festivities.

4. Diwali is a celebration of togetherness with family and friends. To enhance the festive spirit, people are encouraged to participate in fun activities and games, including traditional card games, tambola, and even dancing and singing. The essence of Diwali lies in sharing quality time with loved ones.

5. This Diwali, consider helping those less fortunate by donating to brighten their celebration of lights. As a time of joy and abundance, your generosity can significantly impact someone else's life. Donations of clothes, food, or money can be made to local charities, shelters, or community organizations to spread the festive spirit.

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi puja timings

The timing of Lakshmi Puja, the central ritual of Diwali, holds great importance. This puja is conducted during the Pradosh Kaal, which occurs shortly after sunset, and is ideally performed during the Mahanishita Kaal, or late-night hours. It is believed that performing Lakshmi Puja during these auspicious times brings prosperity, happiness, and peace to the home.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 06:52 PM to 08:41 PM

Pradosh Kaal - 06:10 PM to 08:52 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 06:52 PM to 08:41 PM

Diwali 2024: Rituals

On the occasion of Diwali, devotees primarily worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. Before initiating the rituals, it is essential to thoroughly clean the Puja Sthal. Once cleaned, the idols of the deities should be established, with Goddess Lakshmi placed on the right side of Lord Ganesh.

The puja rituals begin with the worship of Lord Ganesh. Devotees perform the 'Aarti' and offer Modak to the deity. Following this, vermilion is applied to Goddess Lakshmi's forehead, and her 'Aarti' is conducted. The spiritual offerings, known as Prasad, are then distributed among family members and loved ones.

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali is celebrated for various reasons, but the most well-known story among Hindus is that it commemorates the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after his exile in Vanvas. According to tradition, the people of Ayodhya welcomed their king Ram with great enthusiasm by lighting Diyas and engaging in large-scale festivities.