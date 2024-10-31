If you think Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn are 'kings' of Diwali, then think again. There is a reason why Amitabh Bachchan is called 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood.

The festive occasion of Diwali brings prosperity to Bollywood. Films released this festive season do get the cash registers ringing loudly. In the past few years, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and even Salman Khan have broken and set box office records with their films released during this weekend (Read: Veer-Zaara, Om Shanti Om, Don, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Tiger 3). However, neither SRK, nor Salman, nor Ajay are Diwali king. The actor who gave the biggest blockbusters during Diwali season is Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan delivered three blockbusters during Diwali

Big B has delivered numerous films during Diwali, many of which have been massive successes. His film Muqaddar Ka Sikandar proved a blockbuster during the Diwali season. The film featured stars like Rekha, Vinod Khanna, and Rakhee and was directed by Prakash Mehra. Released in 1978, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was the highest-grossing film of that year, and the third highest-grossing Indian film after Sholay and Bobby.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 1.3 crore and earned Rs 9 crore at the box office, collecting a worldwide total of Rs 22 crore. The film won several Filmfare Awards and held its record for seven years until Amitabh himself broke it.

In 1985, Mard was released, which became the highest-grossing film during Diwali after Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Mard was produced on a modest budget of just Rs 1 crore and went on to earn an impressive Rs 8 crore at the box office.

In 1998, Amitabh brought another Diwali dhamaka with Govinda. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Yet. The movie became a blockbuster.

The biggest clash of Diwali 2024

On November 1, 2024, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

