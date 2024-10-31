Before the task began, Karan Veer revealed something surprising about Vivian Dsena that created tension between the two contestants.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra had a tough competition for the title of Time God in the latest episode. It was a Bahubali-themed task in which Shilpa Shirodkar was the queen, Vivian and Karan Veer were the princes, Chum Darang was the princess, and Rajat was the queen's helper.

Before the task began, Karan Veer revealed something surprising that created tension between the two contestants. He said that Vivian had called him 10 days before the show started, which made Karan question Vivian's true intentions.

Karan Veer started by saying, "I’ve been trying to get a date with Vivian for a while; he’s been really busy." Vivian replied, "I have other things to do besides just working out." During the task, Karan Veer talked about his past concerns about Vivian's behavior. He mentioned their football matches, where Vivian's actions often frustrated him. Karan Veer also touched on the situation with Chahat, saying that Vivian's choices let him down. He felt betrayed, especially since they had similar experiences in their relationships.

Vivian responded to Karan Veer's claims, explaining that his phone call before the show was sincere. He had called to congratulate Karan on winning "Khatron," as suggested by his wife. Vivian also pointed out their shared experiences, like their football matches and trips abroad. However, he accused Karan Veer of twisting the facts for his own benefit.

The rivalry between Vivian and Karan Veer has turned into a battle of egos, with both determined to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, Vivian's wife Nouran Aly has been supporting her husband on her social media since the show began. On Tuesday, October 29, she shared a reel on her Instagram Story, in which Karan was seen telling Vivian that his family must be watching outside. Along with the clip, she posted a stern warning for Karan and asked him to stp dragging her husband's family in the show. "From here, I am telling Mr. Karan Veer Mehra to stop dragging us as VD's family. We as his family are watching him, are proud of him, loving him, and are always by his side. Please KV, you concentrate on yourself and your game only. Play fair", Nouran wrote.