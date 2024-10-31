Dunzo quickly garnered attention from investors, most notably Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, who injected ₹1,600 crores into the startup, propelling its valuation to over $775 million

Kabeer Biswas, the driving force behind one of India's leading startups, Dunzo, transformed a simple WhatsApp group into a thriving business valued at ₹6,400 crores. The journey began in 2014 when Biswas, alongside co-founders Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha, launched the company after moving to Bengaluru following the acquisition of his previous venture, Hoppr, by Hike. With a background in computer science and experience in sales at Airtel, Biswas utilized his entrepreneurial insights to establish Dunzo, which initially focused on delivering groceries and essential goods.

Dunzo quickly garnered attention from investors, most notably Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, who injected ₹1,600 crores into the startup, propelling its valuation to over $775 million (around ₹6,400 crores). The company began by facilitating orders through the WhatsApp group, which eventually led to the creation of a dedicated app to streamline services, competing with other delivery platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

However, despite its rapid expansion, Dunzo has recently encountered significant hurdles, including delays in salary payments for employees and a staggering loss of ₹1,800 crores in FY23, marking a 288 percent rise from the previous year. The company has also seen the exit of several key figures, including co-founders and its finance head, indicating a challenging period ahead for this once-promising startup.