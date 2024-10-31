The position seeks bilingual AI tutors who can help improve AI models by providing multilingual data, including Hindi

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, is offering job opportunities for those fluent in Hindi and English, according to Hindustan Times. The position seeks bilingual AI tutors who can help improve AI models by providing multilingual data, including Hindi.

The role is remote, allowing successful candidates to work from any location worldwide. The position is temporary, lasting six months, and xAI is particularly interested in individuals fluent in English and another language, such as Hindi, French, Chinese, or Arabic.

As an AI tutor, the employee will work on enhancing xAI's generative AI models, bringing a background in technical writing, journalism, or professional writing. Candidates should demonstrate strong communication skills and a keen interest in technology. According to the report, selected candidates will need to pass language proficiency assessments in both English and their second language.

Compensation for this role is on an hourly basis, ranging from $35 to $65 (approximately Rs 2,900 to Rs 4,500), depending on experience and qualifications. The position requires a full-time commitment from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, and includes standard medical benefits.

Founded in 2023, Musk’s xAI aims to “understand the true nature of the universe.” Notably, Musk announced xAI’s launch on July 12, 2023, a date that adds up to 42—a nod to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams, where 42 is “the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.”