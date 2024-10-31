Shilpa Shirodkar had an emotional breakdown moment and confessed she wanted sister Namrata Shirodkar in the house.

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar is the senior-most contestant and also the most sensitive person in the house. In the 24X7 live streaming, Shilpa was seen getting emotional and sharing her feelings with Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan.

In the conversation, Shilpa broke down remembering her sister, former actress Namrata Shirodkar. Shilpa admitted that she couldn't meet Namrata before coming to the show. Shilpa said she wanted to say goodbye to Namrata before entering the show.

She further said that if she survived in the house till the family week, she wanted Namrata to come and meet her. Neither her husband, nor her daughter, but Shilpa wishes Namrata to come and meet her during Family Week.

Shilpa chose Vivian over Karan?

In Wednesday's episode, the taskmaster announced the task to choose a new Time God. For this selection, he chose Shilpa as Rajmata with Karan and Vivian as the contenders for this power. Both contestant put forth their qualities before Rajmata, and performed tasks to win Shilpa and other housemates. However, in the final moment, Shilpa chose Vivian over Karan and made him the new Time God. Now Vivian will have authority over other housemates and he can even change rules and situations as per his wish.

Nominated contestants of the week

This week seven contestants are nominated for elimination this week. The housemates nominated for this week are Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Alice Kaushik, Shehzada Dhami, Sara Arfeen Khan, and Shrutika Arjun for the eviction.

Last week, Muskan Bamne and Nyra Banerjee were eliminated. Muskan got eliminated mid-week, whereas Nyra got evicted on the basis of receiving least votes.

