The IPL 2025 retention list has been officially unveiled, with all ten franchises disclosing the names of players who will be continuing with them for the upcoming season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the grand announcement on Thursday, October 31, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali.

A total of 46 players have been retained by the franchises, while the remaining players will now enter the auction, scheduled to be held next month in Riyadh. The mega auction promises to showcase a plethora of renowned names, including Indian cricket stars like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Shami.

The IPL retention rule has placed a premium value on franchises retaining their key players from the previous season. Despite an increased total purse of Rs 120 crore, franchises that retain five capped players will see a deduction of Rs 75 crore from their budget.

According to the regulations, franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of six players from the previous season, either through direct retentions or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM) card during the auction.

What is Right to Match Card in IPL 2025 auction?

A Right to Match (RTM) card allows a franchise to match the bid of another team for a player who was released by them. Teams can utilize RTM cards only if they choose to retain fewer than the maximum of six players. For example, a team could retain five players and use one RTM card, or retain four players and use two RTM cards.

What is the remaining purse of all IPL teams? How many RTM cards can they use?

Mumbai Indians: Purse remaining: INR 55 crore, RTM options at auction: 1

Chennai Super Kings: Purse remaining: INR 55 crore, RTM options at auction: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Purse remaining: INR 83 crore, RTM options at auction: 3

Delhi Capitals: Purse remaining: INR 73 crore, RTM options at auction: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders: Purse remaining: INR 51 crore, RTM options at auction: 0

Lucknow Super Giants: Purse remaining: INR 69 crore, RTM options at auctions: 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Purse remaining: INR 45 crore, RTM options at auction: 1

Gujarat Titans: Purse remaining: INR 69 crore, RTM options at auction: 1

Punjab Kings: Purse remaining: INR 110.5 crore, RTM options at auction: 4

Rajasthan Royals: Purse remaining: INR 41 crore, RTM options at auction: None

