Meet IAS officer from a Muslim family in Rajasthan who broke stereotypes to achieve her dream.

Farah Hussain, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has inspired many with her journey of determination and resilience. Growing up in a Muslim family in the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, Farah defied stereotypes about limited education for Muslim girls, many of whom are expected to marry young. With her family's strong support, she tackled India’s toughest civil service exam, the UPSC, in 2016 and achieved the 267th rank at the age of 26.

Her accomplishment made her the second Muslim woman from Rajasthan to join the IAS. Farah achieved this remarkable feat on her second attempt without any coaching, setting an example for young aspirants across the country. Before her, Aslam Khan from Jaipur was the first Muslim from Rajasthan to join the All India Services.

Farah was born in Nawa village, Jhunjhunu, and came from a family of administrative officers within the Kayamkhani Muslim community. Members of this community, primarily in central and northern Rajasthan, have a legacy of working in administrative roles. Growing up, Farah was encouraged by her family, who held various government positions. Her father, Ashfaq Hussain, was a District Collector, her elder brother is a lawyer in the Rajasthan High Court, and several other family members also work in prestigious roles.

After studying law at Government Law College in Mumbai and working as a criminal lawyer, Farah dreamed of serving her country as an IAS officer, inspired by her father and family’s dedication to public service. Today, more than 14 members of her extended family hold high-ranking government positions. These include her uncle Liaquat Khan, who served as an IPS officer and chairman of the Waqf Board, and her father, Ashfaq Hussain, who became an IAS officer and served as a special government secretary in the education department.

Reflecting on her journey, Farah shared her gratitude for being part of an educated family that values the importance of learning. Her father taught her that education is the real wealth that can elevate anyone in life. She expressed concern about the lack of focus on girls' education within the Muslim community, emphasizing that true progress comes from self-effort rather than solely relying on government support.

Farah’s extended family also has an impressive record in public service. Her uncle Zakir Khan is an IAS officer serving as a district collector in Sriganganagar, and her cousin Shaheen Khan is a senior RAS officer. Other family members include Monica, a DIG jail officer, Shakib Khan, a Brigadier in the Indian Army, and Colonel Ishrat Khan. Farah is currently posted in Jodhpur, serving her country with pride and commitment.

Through her achievements and dedication, Farah Hussain continues to break barriers and inspire countless young people to pursue their dreams with determination and self-belief.