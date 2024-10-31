An adorable clip of an elderly couple dancing at singer Mohit Chauhan's concert in Patna, Bihar, has gone viral on social media.

An adorable clip of an elderly couple dancing at singer Mohit Chauhan's concert in Patna, Bihar, has gone viral on social media. The clip captured the elderly couple absolutely immersed in dance at the concert, as others were left mesmerised by the love.

Singer Mohit Chauhan was singing at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science in Patna.

The video featured the couple dancing hand in hand before the young crowd, as the vocalist sang popular Bollywood song 'Matargashti' from the movie 'Tamasha', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Shared on Instagram, the lovely video has garnered over one lakh likes. "Dil toh bachcha hai ji", the video was captioned.

"Age is just a number. Uncle and aunty prove that", the video's text read.

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens are left spellbound by the passionate dance of the couple.

"Either this or nothing", an user commented.

Another user commented, "If marriage looks like this then why not".

"Witnessing true love in the era of situationships", a third joined in.