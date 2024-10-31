Due to the mega clash of Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trade analysts stated that Diwali 2024 will be a bumper weekend for Bollywood.

November 1 will begin with the auspicious occasion of Diwali and the release of two most-anticipated films, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy will be competing directly with Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's actioner, and trade pandits are expecting a big bang this festive season.

The advance booking of both films is in full swing. To get an insight into these Day 1 figures DNA India reached out to a few profound trade analysts, who evaluated both films and presented a neutral view on the clash. Komal Nahta clarified that both films are competing neck-to-neck, and it's a 'rare thing' that has happened. Speaking about who's leading the race as far as advance booking is concerned, Komal said, "Singham Again is leading marginally from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This is because it has got more screens than Kartik's films. But both movies are performing extremely well, and it will be a bumper Diwali for Bollywood."

Ramesh Bala, the noted trade expert from south India confirmed that although both films show healthy advance booking, Singham Again has a stronger hold in the south. "Since it's Rohit Shetty's film, with Ajay Devgn and cameos of other bigger stars, Singham will have an upper hand as compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Since Chennai Express, Rohit has a fanbase here (in the south) and it also has elements from Ramayana, so being an emotionally-charged actioner, Singham Again races ahead, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not lacking behind."

Speaking about first-day collections, Komal stated, "I'm expecting Rs 35-40 crores for Singham Again and Rs 25-30 crores for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, because Singham has got more shows, the ration is 60-40." Ramesh also said that the net collection of both films will be around Rs 70-75 crores, with Singham Again leading the race. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa will not be so behind, and word of mouth will decide the fate of these films. However, the 4-day weekend will surely benefit both films and ultimately film industry." So with this analysis, it is predicted that Singham Again will lead the Diwali race, but Kartik's BB 3 will also open on excellent note. Both trade experts couldn't commit to the opening weekend but agreed that Diwali 2024 would surely be a box office bonanza for Bollywood. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in cinemas on November 1.

