The women of the Ambani family are all known for their impeccable style, but Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter-in-law, has been turning heads with her fashion choices even before her wedding. She recently made a statement at the Diwali party hosted by the Bachchan family, where her look stood out among the crowd.

When Radhika attended Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Diwali celebration, she stole the spotlight in a traditional suit, even outshining her stylish mother-in-law, Nita Ambani. Radhika has consistently caught attention with her refined taste, and her outfits and jewelry showcase elegance and luxury. She's often seen at Ambani family events and Bollywood parties, making appearances with her mother-in-law, Nita, and father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani. Five years ago, she attended the Bachchans' Diwali party with Nita and Anant Ambani, where her look rivaled those of Bollywood actresses. Even Nita Ambani, known for her timeless style, was slightly overshadowed by her daughter-in-law’s radiant presence.

The 2019 Diwali bash took place at Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow. Radhika attended in traditional attire alongside her in-laws; Nita wore a vibrant pink suit, while Radhika chose a white Anarkali. Mukesh complemented her look in a white kurta-pajama paired with a maroon jacket, and Anant was dressed in a peach and white kurta-pajama with a matching jacket.

Nita Ambani’s outfit, a pink and golden kurta set, was embroidered with intricate gold details and paired with diamond and emerald jewelry, giving her a graceful and sophisticated look. She accessorized with a golden clutch, adding a touch of elegance. However, Radhika’s soft-colored outfit managed to make a striking impression.

Radhika wore a floor-length white Anarkali suit designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, crafted from cotton silk, organza, and tissue fabric, and adorned with silk thread embroidery. Her suit featured a V-neckline and half sleeves, complemented by a churidar and matching dupatta, all embellished with floral motifs. Her outfit, though lighter in color, was elevated by her choice of jewelry, including an emerald necklace, matching earrings, a diamond bracelet, and a ring. She completed her look with subtle nude makeup and softly wavy hair parted in the middle, enhancing her natural features. Radhika's understated yet stunning style left an impression, showcasing her ability to stand out effortlessly among even the most glamorous attendees.