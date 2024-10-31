Kartik Aaryan said Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is complete with all sets of actors.

Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to clash with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again on Diwali. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan, who stars in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, said that his film doesn't need any cameo.

While speaking to Zoom, on being asked, Kartik Aaryan said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa is complete with all sets of actors who are already in the movie. Isme aur kuch humey gimmicks nhi karne ki zaroorat hai. Hume humari story, humare film me both confidence hai. (We don’t need any gimmicks. We are confident about the story and the movie.)"

The film also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

At an event earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan expressed confidence in both films’ success. "Diwali is such a big holiday that two films can run simultaneously in theatres. Singham Again is an action film, while ours is a horror comedy. It’s a rare and exciting moment to have two options on the same day. I think audiences are eagerly waiting for both," he said.

In South India, there is more buzz around Singham Again, according to Chennai-based trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He shared that the two films will release on 750 to 1,000 screens across select cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Cochin. "Singham Again has an edge due to its star-studded cast, including Ajay, Akshay, Deepika, Ranveer, and others who enjoy strong popularity here. However, both films look promising," Bala said. (With inputs from PTI)

