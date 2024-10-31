Since its upload, the video has gone viral, amassing 22 million views and generating a wave of reactions from viewers.

India is today celebrating Diwali, however, days before to this festival families across India engage in the annual practice of "Diwali ki safai," or Diwali cleaning, often leading to surprising discoveries in forgotten areas of their homes. This year, a video of a woman finding a stash of old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes while cleaning has gone viral.

Shared on Instagram by user Deepti Gaba with the caption "What just happened," the video captures the woman's shocking reaction as she uncovers the money she had hidden years ago, unaware of its presence even from her husband.

In her video, the woman expresses her shock at discovering the now-invalid notes, revealing that the hidden cash was saved years ago and kept a secret from her husband.

Since its upload, the video has gone viral, amassing 22 million views and generating a wave of reactions from viewers.

The video has amazed netizens and prompted a range of humorous reactions. One user highlighted the risks of hiding money, stating, “Imagine all those years of hiding, only for Diwali cleaning to reveal it!” Another user humorously noted, “This is why my wife doesn’t trust me with money!” Many viewers found the discovery relatable, with one commenting, “Makes me wonder what might turn up during my Diwali cleaning.”

While many found humor in the situation, some users voiced their disappointment, with one lamenting, “If only those notes could be exchanged now!” Another user speculated about the stash’s history, joking, “Looks like she’s been preparing for emergencies before ‘demonetisation’ was introduced!” Additionally, one user expressed sympathy, remarking, “Finding this during Diwali prep… the timing couldn’t be crazier!”

Meanwhile, not all stories of Diwali cleaning are cheerful. In Mumbai, a 55-year-old woman named Leena Mhatre faced a significant loss after hiring a cleaning service through a mobile app. During the session, two workers reportedly stole gold ornaments valued at ₹4 lakh from her cupboard. Upon discovering the theft, Mhatre promptly notified the police, leading to the arrest of the main suspect, 27-year-old Arbaz Khan. Authorities have also identified two additional suspects, Santosh Yadav and Sufiyan Ahmad, who are currently being interrogated after being captured on CCTV.