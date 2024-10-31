Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer Singham Again is clashing at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, that is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action thriller Singham Again is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2024. After much delays, the film is finally getting released on November 1 in the Diwali weekend. What makes Singham Again highly anticipating is its star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

A day ahead of its release, a portal on X named Always Bollywood shared the first review of the film. It read, "Singham Again - 4 stars. Singham Again not only stays true to its mass appeal roots but also with a fascinating plot, combining the familiar cop drama with a mythological essence that takes the franchise to new heights. Ajay Devgn shines again by bringing his trademark intensity to a story that's not just about law and order but also explores deeper mythological themes of duty and justice. Deepika Padukone's commanding presence elevates the film’s mass undertones, while Kareena Kapoor delivers a grounded and engaging performance that fans love. Cameos by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, & Tiger Shroff add an extra layer of excitement by each bringing their unique flair and energy to the story."

The portal did not specify the basis of the review and how their reviewer managed to watch the film ahead of its release. There are no press shows being organised for Singham Again and journalists and reviewers will not get early access to film, at least in India. Many people posed this question to the portal without getting a response.

#SinghamAgainReview : ....#SinghamAgain not only stays true to its mass appeal roots but also with a fascinating plot, combining the familiar cop drama with a mythological essence that takes the franchise to new heights....#AjayDevgn shines again by bringing his… pic.twitter.com/IdAaiykhYx — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 31, 2024

Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. It's clashing at the box office with another threequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles.

READ | Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash, comparisons with Stree 2: 'Thodi si gandagi...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.