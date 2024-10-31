The video has generated significant admiration, accumulating over 2,00,000 views and a wave of enthusiastic reactions from viewers.

The Festival of Lights, known as Diwali or Deepavali, has arrived, bringing joy, warmth, and splendor to the Hindu community. This celebration adorns homes and neighborhoods with glowing lamps and vibrant decorations, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Recently, a captivating aerial video of Noida's dazzling Diwali lights has gone viral on Instagram. The clip, shared by the account Noidagram, highlights the city illuminated, showcasing some of its prominent residential buildings.

The post's caption invites viewers to identify the societies featured, asking, "Can you tell us which societies can you recognise? Noida ko isse zyada sunder kabhi dekha hai? 2024 Diwali Lights of Noida. We travelled and captured the most beautiful buildings in Noida and Greater Noida West." The video has generated significant admiration, accumulating over 2,00,000 views and a wave of enthusiastic reactions from viewers.

Social media users were quick to share their excitement over Noida’s stunning display. One commenter wrote, "Absolutely breathtaking! Noida looks magical from above, like a city of dreams."

Another exclaimed, "I can recognise my society! Thank you for capturing this incredible view." A different viewer added, "Such beauty! This video truly captures the spirit of Diwali."

In response to the unique visuals, one user noted, "Noida has never looked so splendid. You’ve made us fall in love with our city all over again!" Another user humorously commented, "Now I can see how much electricity my society is using!" Many viewers also appreciated the effort behind the video, with one praising Noidagram, saying, "This is amazing content. Keep doing what you do!"

While Noida enjoys its vibrant Diwali celebrations, Delhi is grappling with significant pollution issues. On Diwali morning, Anand Vihar in Delhi recorded "severe" air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 419 and peaking at 500, primarily due to PM10 pollutants. The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi on Diwali was 307, an increase from 268 recorded the previous Tuesday. Experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have cautioned that air quality in Delhi is expected to deteriorate further on Thursday and Friday, remaining in the "very poor" category (AQI 300-400).

Neighbouring areas like Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, and Noida experienced "poor" air quality, while Faridabad reported a "moderate" AQI of 181. Last year, on 12 November, Delhi celebrated its cleanest Diwali in eight years with an AQI of 218. In contrast, this year, authorities are on high alert and have committed to taking strict action against those who violate the firecracker ban in a bid to reduce pollution levels.