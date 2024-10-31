A nurse turned grief into a thriving side business on Etsy generating financial independence.

Megan Walsh, a 41-year-old nurse from New Jersey, USA, turned her grief into a successful side business during the pandemic. Overwhelmed by the loss of her father and the immense stress at work, Walsh found comfort in her long-time hobby of crafting. Her creative outlet quickly grew into a profitable venture, transforming her life financially and personally.

The journey began in March 2021, during a challenging period when Walsh was working as a full-time endoscopy nurse, dealing with an influx of COVID-19 patients. In the midst of this, her father’s passing deeply affected her. One night, at 2 am, feeling anxious and unable to sleep, she remembered her passion for creating things with her hands. To honor her father’s memory, she ordered a pound of eucalyptus online for USD 40 (around Rs 3,300) and started crafting wall decor using the aromatic plant. This simple act of turning to art for solace sparked the idea for a small business, which she named "MegansMenagerie."

As it turned out, her eucalyptus-based artwork struck a chord with customers. Her Etsy shop started to grow rapidly, achieving an impressive USD 121,400 (Rs 1.02 crore) in sales in just one year, as reported by CNBC Make It. This success allowed her to reduce her nursing hours, working part-time (24 to 32 hours weekly) while dedicating around 12 to 24 hours to her Etsy shop each week. On average, her shop now brings in about USD 9,800 (Rs 8.24 lakh) per month.

The financial impact of her Etsy store has been substantial. Walsh now earns nearly as much from her shop as she does from her nursing job. With this extra income, she has been able to provide more for her family, funding special purchases like her daughter’s first car. She shared with CNBC that she no longer feels the pressure to maintain a full-time job, thanks to the financial independence her Etsy store has brought her.

Walsh’s crafting journey, however, began much earlier in 2009 when she first launched MegansMenagerie, initially selling items like crocheted scarves. Her first sale was a USD 40 cowl-neck scarf. Over time, she adapted her product line to meet changing trends, introducing popular designs like chevron patterns that boosted her sales. Although the shop’s revenue slowed in 2014 as she completed her bachelor’s degree and welcomed her second child, the pandemic reignited her passion for crafting.

Since then, MegansMenagerie has become a significant source of income for Walsh’s family. Her shop’s earnings have funded family vacations, helped pay down student loans, and even covered a $20,000 vow renewal ceremony for her and her husband last year. This success has enabled her husband to become a stay-at-home dad for their three children, providing Walsh with a new sense of purpose and stability during difficult times.