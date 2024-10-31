Amaran is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the late Indian Army officer in the Kamal Haasan production. Here's what the audiences think about the movie.

Headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran is the biggest Tamil release on Diwali 2024. In the biographical action war film, Sivakarthikeyan portrays Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthomously awarded Ashok Chakra for his brave actions during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014. Sai Pallavi plays Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Mukund's wife.

Amaran has been released on October 31 and has been getting rave reviews from the audiences, who watched the movie first day first show and shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One netizen wrote, "#Amaran #AmaranReview Emotional roller coaster movie. You will come out crying. Sai Pallavi just rocked with her performance. Sivakarthikeyan did his job neat. SK's parents performance was heart touching loved it. 4/5 must watch #Sivakarthikeyan", while another added, "Hands down best ever movie. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi have lived the life of Major Mukund and Rebecca. I never got so emotional, never came out crying from a theater."

Another tweet read, "#Amaran review Content rating 5/5 Commercial rating 4/5 Extremely emotional movie! Felt super moved. Few dips and pacing issues in the second half but the super emotional climax makes you forget everything! Sai Pallavi’s subtle climax act is peak acting. Sivakarthikeyan becomes a 355 actor with this movie - He makes you laugh, cry, feel emotional and feel patriotic. Definitely the next big thing in Kollywood! Box office of the movie totally depends on how well the family audience will receive this movie! But solid movie with solid content."

"#Amaran - A Perfect tribute to Major Mukund. SK's transformation & performance Super. Sai Pallavi as Indu is Awesome. Romance scenes are beautiful. GVP's music, production values, visuals are strength. Familiar scenes and length are on the downside. Neat 1st half and decent 2nd with emotional climax", wrote another viewer giving a balanced review.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan in pivotal roles.

