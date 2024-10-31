After Arjun Kapoor announced his breakup from Malaika Arora, the actress shared her first post on Instagram, a cryptic note that left fans puzzled.

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently revealed that he's single, and confirmed his breakup from longtime girlfriend, Malaika Arora. A day after Arjun made headlines for clarifying his relationship status, Malaika Arora dropped a cryptic post on Instagram, hinting at touching a heart. For the unversed, Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018, and for years they made headlines for their PDA moments. However, this year, there were rumours of the couple splitting their ways, which he recently confirmed it.

Malaika's first post after Arjun announced their breakup is...

Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika shared a quote which read, "Touching a heart for second can touch a soul for lifetime.” The Housefull actress also added “good morning” to the story.

When Arjun officially declared himself 'single'

Arjun finally broke the silence over his relationship with Malaika Arora during Singham Again promotions. While promoting his upcoming film with Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, Arjun confirmed that he is single.

On Monday, October 28, Arjun Kapoor attended a Diwali bash hosted by Raj Thackeray at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff and director Rohit Shetty of his upcoming film Singham Again. After Arjun was felicitated at the event, he spoke to his fans.

During the same interaction, the Ishaqzaade actor confirmed his breakup with Malaika as he said, "Abhi single hoon (Now I'm single)". His video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla on his Instagram account and has gone viral on social media. Since the past few months, both Arjun and Malaika had avoided questions about their relationship.

Malaika Arora has no regrets about her choices

In a recent interaction, Malaika Arora said that she has no regrets about the choices she made in her life. Speaking to GlobalSpa Magazine, Malaika Arora said, “I believe every choice I have made, both personally and professionally, has shaped my life for a reason.” Arora further added, “I live with no regrets and feel fortunate that things have unfolded the way they have.” On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen playing the main villain in Ajay Devgn's much-awaited actioner, Singham Again.

