IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - India vs New Zealand match.

New Zealand is poised to face off against India in the third and final Test of the three-match series. The Kiwis have already secured victory in the first two games and are now aiming to complete a whitewash over one of the most formidable teams on their home turf. Prior to this series, New Zealand had only managed to win one Test match in India. However, under the leadership of Tom Latham, they now have the chance to make history and achieve a clean sweep.

For the Indian team, this match is a must-win. While the outcome may not impact the series result, India must emerge victorious to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship final alive. Rohit Sharma's squad needs to win four of the remaining six Test matches in this cycle to secure their spot. A loss in the final Test would make their upcoming series against Australia at home even more challenging.

Match Details

India vs New Zealand, 3rd Test

Date & Time: Nov 01-Nov 05, 09:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Sarfaraz Khan, Will Young, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman

