Meet man who transformed a barren island into a luxury resort, blending art, architecture, and nature to attract global high-net-worth visitors.

Over a century ago, a family from Mandvi in the Kutch area of Gujarat, India, moved to a small island nation across the Indian Ocean, gradually establishing a successful business. Fast forward to ten years ago, and the third generation of this family ventured into something new and grand. This brings us to the story of Sunil Shah, a businessman in Seychelles who bought his own island and transformed it into a luxurious resort.

Sunil Shah initially studied to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) but later joined his father’s business in Seychelles. Despite his financial background, he always held a passion for art, architecture, and nature. “As a child, I was fascinated by art and natural landscapes. I wanted to create spaces that people could enjoy while also leaving a lasting legacy,” Sunil shared with Condé Nast Traveller. His desire to create something beautiful and enduring led him on an inspiring journey to transform Round Island into a unique and luxurious resort.

Interestingly, Sunil Shah's drive for design runs in the family. His grandfather, GM Bhuta, was a celebrated architect in the 1940s and 50s, known for his significant work on India’s IIT Bombay campus and Delhi's Raj Ghat.

Sunil Shah leads AJ Shah & Associates, the top accounting firm in Seychelles, headquartered in Victoria, the capital. With his late father, Anant-Jivan Shah, he took on the ambitious project of acquiring Round Island, part of the Seychelles’ picturesque 150-island archipelago. This island, once barren except for a small restaurant, was turned into the Enchanted Island Resort, located in the pristine Sainte Anne Marine National Park, only a 10-minute boat ride from the town of Mahe.

The resort on Round Island features eight luxurious villas, developed over five years with an investment of around USD 9 million. Managed by a Dubai-based operator, the resort has quickly become a popular destination for high-net-worth individuals, with guests often willing to pay up to Rs 8.5 lakh per night for a private island experience for 24 people. The per-person villa rates range from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh, making it a truly exclusive getaway.

An avid art collector, Sunil Shah has also adorned the island resort with valuable art pieces from Spain and France, adding to the allure of the property. The resort attracts high-profile visitors, including celebrities and wealthy individuals from Europe, Russia, and the Middle East, who are drawn to this serene and luxurious oasis in Seychelles.

Sunil’s journey from business to creating a breathtaking resort has turned Round Island into a gem in Seychelles, offering a one-of-a-kind experience for those seeking both luxury and natural beauty.