Here are five easy tips to cleanse and rejuvenate your liver after Diwali.

After the festive indulgences of Diwali, your body, especially the liver, could use a little reset. From rich sweets to fried treats, these celebrations can often lead to an overload, making you feel sluggish and tired. Detoxifying the liver helps boost energy, improve digestion, and restore balance. Here are five easy tips to cleanse and rejuvenate your liver after Diwali.

1. Stay Hydrated with Warm Lemon Water

Start your day with a glass of warm lemon water to flush out toxins. Lemon helps stimulate liver function, while warm water supports digestion and hydration. The vitamin C in lemon is also a powerful antioxidant, which aids in detoxification.

2. Incorporate Turmeric and Ginger

Both turmeric and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric enhances liver enzymes that break down toxins, while ginger improves digestion and reduces bloating. You can add these to your meals or brew a warm turmeric-ginger tea to support liver health.

3. Eat Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and cilantro are packed with chlorophyll, which helps eliminate toxins. They’re also rich in fibre, which supports healthy digestion and prevents fat buildup in the liver. Try incorporating them into salads, smoothies, or stir-fries for a quick nutrient boost.

4. Consume Fibre-Rich Foods

High-fibre foods like oats, lentils, and apples aid in digestion and help your liver process and remove toxins. Fibre binds with bile and toxins, aiding in their removal through the digestive tract, leaving you feeling lighter and more energized.

5. Limit Sugar and Processed Foods

To give your liver a break, avoid excess sugar and processed foods post-Diwali. These foods can strain the liver and hinder detoxification. Instead, focus on fresh, whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins to support your liver’s natural detox process.