Varun Dhawan finally reveals his baby daughter's name 5 months after welcoming her.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha welcomed their baby daughter just 5 months ago. Now, during his appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Varun Dhawan revealed the name of her daughter.

Varun Dhawan and Citadel: Hunny Bunny director Raj & DK made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC 16 to promote their show. During the show, Big B asked Varun about his fatherhood journey and that is when he revealed the name of her daughter. The actor said, “This Diwali must be special for you with Goddess Lakshmi herself arriving at your home. We named her Lara. I’m still learning to connect with her; as you said, everything changes when a baby comes home.”

Amitabh Bachchan then gave Varun Dhawan some golden parenting advice, especially on balancing schedules with a newborn. The superstar said, “Keep your wife happy. If she’s content, everything else will fall into place. And remember, with a happy wife, your daughter will be happy too. In a family, ‘wife is supreme.’”

Meaning of Varun Dhawan's daughter's name

The name Lara has multiple origins and meanings across different cultures. In Latin, Lara is often derived from “Larunda,” a mythological figure associated with household deities and protection. It symbolises guardian spirit or protection. In Russian, Lara is a short form of the name Larisa, which means cheerful or happy. Some interpretations link it to the Greek word “laros,” which means sweet or pleasant. Overall, Lara is associated with qualities like protection, joy, and sweetness.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is all set to star in the spy thriller Citadel: Hunny Buny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The show is the Indian version of the Russo Brothers' show Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra. It is set to release on Prime Video on November 7. Other than this, Varun also has Atlee's Baby John in the pipeline which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri (2016) and is scheduled to release on December 25, 2024.

