A touching Diwali gesture from a man in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media after he surprised his mother with an iPhone 15. He recorded her joyful reaction, which quickly resonated with viewers online.

Shairing the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Somrat Dutta wrote, “I almost broke into tears! So, mom has been using her old Redmi phone for the past 4 years, and it was living its last days... so, this Diwali, I decided to gift her an iPhone 15. I always prayed for a day when I could gift my mom an iPhone. That day is today :)”

He further expressed the sentiment behind the gift, saying, “The timing aligned as they planned for a Kashmir trip… now both the cuties can have super sharp memories captured.”

that day it today :) pic.twitter.com/kMnh4cPJrL — Somrat Dutta (@duttasomrattwt) October 29, 2024

Ever since uploaded, the video has gained over 100k views on X and over a hundred comments and reashares.

The video resonated with many netizens, including popular YouTuber Ankur Warikoo, who humorously remarked, “Presenting global winner of the ‘parent to receive an expensive gift from their child in a graceful manner without any guilt-tripping whatsoever’ award.”

Taking to the comment section another user wrote, "Your gesture brought tears to my eyes. I gifted my dad a mobile phone recently. How things change so quickly—years ago, my dad gifted me my first cell phone. Now I’m able to do that for him.”

A third user read, “So wholesome,” while one user shared a humorous note on their experience, saying, “I gifted an Android one last year. It cost me 35k, and I heard about it for two months straight!”