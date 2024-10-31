After Singham Again hits theatres, Ajay Devgn will be seen next in Azaad. His nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are making their Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directed project.

Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of Singham Again, which hits theatres this Friday in the Diwali weekend. The action thriller will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But, ahead of his next film's release, Ajay took to his social media on Wednesady, October 30, and announced his upcoming movie.

Taking to his Instagram, Ajay shared the first look of Azaad. The movie marks the acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. The teaser will be screened with the Diwali big releases including Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres. Along with sharing the photo, Devgn wrote, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani Azaad ki! Azaad Teaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali. A big screen adventure coming in cinemas January 2025."

Azaad is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has previously helmed critically acclaimed movies such as Rock On, Kai Po Che, and Kedarnath. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the upcoming film will release in cinemas in January 2025. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

Meanwhile, talking about Ajay's next movie, Singham Again is the third film in the Singham series and the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

