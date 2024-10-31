Meet man whose company has grown into a top Indian pizza brand competing with global giants through local flavors and affordable options.

Once upon a time, the pizza industry in India was largely dominated by big names like Domino’s and Pizza Hut. However, the landscape has changed as homegrown brands are stepping up to challenge these giants. One such brand making a mark is La Pino’z Pizza, known for providing a unique pizza experience to its customers. This brand was founded in 2011 by Sanam Kapoor from Chandigarh, who wanted to create something distinct from the popular pizza outlets at the time. Driven by his ambition, he launched La Pino’z Pizza in Chandigarh.

Sanam’s journey began when he decided to leave his stable IT job to pursue his dream. Coming from a middle-class family, leaving a secure job was a bold move, especially since he was venturing into a market that was already saturated with pizzerias. But he had faith in his vision and opened his first La Pino’z Pizza outlet, bringing his innovative ideas to life.

One of Sanam’s main challenges was how to stand out in the crowded pizza market. He developed unique marketing strategies to differentiate La Pino’z. Instead of only selling entire pizzas, he introduced the concept of offering different types of pizza by the slice, allowing customers to enjoy a variety of flavors in one meal. This idea clicked with customers, who appreciated the new concept.

Sanam also recognized that Indian palates are diverse and that every state has its own distinct taste. To appeal to local customers, he personalized his pizzas using Indian spices and flavors, catering to the tastes of different regions. His main target audience was young people, and he ensured that his pizzas were fresh and affordable. By keeping the prices low and focusing on vegetarian options, he attracted a large customer base.

Today, La Pino’z Pizza has grown into a major player in the Indian pizza industry. With over 600 outlets, it is not only popular in India but is also expanding internationally. According to reports, the company has achieved a remarkable turnover of Rs 1,000 crores. Sanam Kapoor’s journey from an IT employee to a successful pizza brand owner showcases the power of innovation, hard work, and understanding local tastes.