A Punjab businessman gifted a Rs 1 crore Rolex to his contractor for exceptional work on...

In Punjab, a businessman named Gurdip Dev Bath recently gifted a luxurious Rolex watch worth Rs 1 crore to his contractor, Rajinder Singh Roopra, in appreciation of his outstanding work on Bath’s expansive 9-acre estate near Zirakpur. The watch, a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, is crafted in 18-carat yellow gold and includes the brand’s signature Oyster bracelet with solid gold links. It also features a stunning champagne-colored dial, making it a symbol of elegance and precision.

The grand estate project took about two years to complete, with Roopra managing a daily workforce of over 200 laborers to ensure the property was finished on time. The project is no ordinary house; it's designed to resemble a modern-day fortress, carefully planned to reflect a blend of style and grandeur. Bath shared his appreciation for Roopra’s dedication, highlighting the contractor's focus on quality, speed of delivery, and attention to detail. “His commitment to timelines, coupled with a remarkable eye for detail, provided more than I could have asked for,” Bath expressed, explaining why he felt moved to reward Roopra with such a thoughtful and grand gesture.

The estate’s unique design was brought to life by architect Ranjodh Singh, who created a sweeping boundary wall that encircles the entire property, giving it a fortress-like privacy. Inside, the estate features expansive halls, beautifully landscaped gardens, and various architectural elements that merge style with functionality.

For Roopra, the project was both challenging and fulfilling. He acknowledged the dedication of the entire workforce in realizing this vision and described the property as a representation of grandeur and elegance, inspired by traditional Rajasthani forts. He expressed pride in leading a team capable of bringing such an ambitious and refined project to life.