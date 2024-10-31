Klaasen played a crucial role in SRH's journey to the finals in the 2024 season, scoring 479 runs in 16 matches with an impressive strike rate of 171.07.

Heinrich Klaasen has made history as the most expensive player ever retained by an IPL team before an auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed on Thursday that they have retained Klaasen for a record-breaking Rs 23 crore, surpassing the previous record of Rs 17 crore paid by Royal Challengers Bengaluru to retain Virat Kohli in 2017.

Klaasen played a crucial role in SRH's journey to the finals in the 2024 season, scoring 479 runs in 16 matches with an impressive strike rate of 171.07. The 33-year-old South African has been in exceptional form in T20 leagues worldwide, establishing himself as a highly sought-after talent in franchise cricket.

In a surprising move, Kohli was retained by RCB for Rs 21 crore, three crore more than the designated slab for retention. Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran also received a retention fee of Rs 21 crore.

