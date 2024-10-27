Bandra Railway Station Stampede 9 Injured In Stampede At Bandra Terminus Station Amid Heavy Crowd

Nine people were injured in a stampede today at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai as passengers attempted to board a train bound for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. While seven of the injured are in stable condition, two have suffered critical injuries. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred due to the pre-Diwali festive rush. Train number 22921, the weekly service from Bandra to Gorakhpur, was rescheduled to depart at 5:10 a.m. but arrived late at platform 1. Around 3 a.m., a large crowd gathered on the platform, and as passengers rushed to board the general compartment, the stampede ensued.