Vettaiyan will be streaming on Prime Video from November 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Headlined by Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan was released in the cinemas in the Dussehra weekend on October 10. The action drama also features Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati in key supporting roles. It revolves around Rajinikanth as a senior cop Athiyan, who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

Now, within a month of its release, Vettaiyan will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 8. On the occasion of Diwali, the streaming giant made the announcement on its social media handles. Along with sharing the poster, the post was captioned, "The date is LOCKED and LOADED for Vettaiyan’s arrival #VettaiyanOnPrime, Nov 8." The movie will be streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. It was a moderate box office success as it earned Rs 145 crore net in India and grossed Rs 250 crore worldwide. The actioner is the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, which earned Rs 440 crore gross at the global box office.

The action drama had Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo.

