Salman Khan's co-star Indira Krishnan recalls superstar's warning during a scene in Tere Naam.

Salman Khan gained immense fame with his role in Tere Naam. The actor's hairstyle in the film went viral with many fans copying his look. His co-star Indira Krishnan talked about working with him on the film and shooting a pivotal scene in which she had to slap him.

In an interview with Join Films, Indira Krishnan, who played the role of Mamta, the elder sister of the female protagonist Nirjara recalled how Salman Khan pulled a prank on her when the two of them were about to shoot the scene, which made her scared. She said, "Salman pulled a prank on me. He told me, ‘Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna mein kya karta hoon. Main hungama macha doonga (If you even hit me slightly, just watch what I’ll do. I’ll cause a huge uproar)."

She added, "Main itni daar gayi thi, mere haath aise kaanp rahe the jab mujhe thappar marna tha (I was so scared to shoot that scene with him. My hands were shaking when I had to slap him)! But he’s such a lovely person. Itna pyaar diya unhone mujhe! Bahoot comfortably maine kaam kiya unke saath. Mujhe kabhi aisa laga hi nahi ki ye Salman Khan hain. Unka aura hi bilkul alag hain (I felt very comfortable working with him, and it didn’t feel like I was working with Salman Khan. He has a different aura).”

Helmed by the late Satish Kaushik, Tere Naam starred Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. The film was a remake of the Tamil film Sethu. It was a moderate box-office success, although its soundtrack album was a major success. Khan was praised for his portrayal of Radhe Mohan and the role is widely considered to be one of his best performances.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murdagoss' Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the pipeline.

