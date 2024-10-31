Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, recently garnered spotlight amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee.

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, recently garnered spotlight amid divorce rumours with wife Ritu Rathee. However, the couple later quashed the rumours, sharing pictures together on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Now, as the country is steeped in Diwali festivities, Gaurav Taneja took to Instagram to share a happy family picture, featuring him with wife Ritu Rathee and kids - Kiara and Pihu.

While Taneja donned a light coloured Kurta-Pyjama, Rathee opted for red Salwar suit. The kids were looking adorable in Lehanga sets. The family looked all happy and joyous while getting clicked on the festive occasion.

"Deepawali ki sabhi ko shubhkamnayein" (Best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali), the post was captioned.

Meanwhile, netizens have asked the couple "what will be their next publicity stunt".

"Next publicity stunt kya socha hai"? an user commented.

Another user remarked, "Pehle itna natak kyon"?

A third joined, "Something off and I feel you are not happy as family whatever smile you give but I still feel something is off hope you stay happy and the spark of love you guys had earlier come back again my wish you guys this Diwali"

Gaurav-Ritu Divorce rumours

The divorce rumours started when a video featuring Ritu Rathee seeking spiritual advise from Premanandji Maharaj in Vrindavan went viral. In the viral clip, Ritu was seen asking Maharaj about infidelity and custody matters.

She also spoke to him about her concerns over divorce alimony. Despite the challenges, the couple later denied the rumours, solidifying their committment to each other.

Meanwhile, the couple has been subjected to consistent trolling, with netizens asking if the "rumours were a publicity stunt".

Responding to the critics

Quashing the divorce rumours, Gaurav Taneja responded to the critics in a recent Instagram post. He emphasised that every couple goes through a rough phase.

"To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you. The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye", Taneja remarked.