When Abhishek Bachchan broke his silence on divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been grabbing headlines due to their divorce rumours. However, this is not the first time their divorce rumours have been doing rounds on social media, and the couple is now used to dealing with such speculations. This also might be the reason for their silence on the matter.

Earlier, in 2014, when there were speculations of separation from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan dismissed these claims humorously on X (formerly Twitter), joking that he hadn’t known about the supposed divorce and asking fans if they’d also inform him about his next “remarriage.” Abhishek wrote, “Ok. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting remarried too? Thanks. #muppets.”

Their divorce rumours have linked Abhishek Bachchan to Nimrit Kaur. Now, speculations are rife that their closeness on the sets of Dasvi caused a strain on Abhishek-Aishwarya's marriage. However, neither Abhishek, nor Nimrit has reacted to the rumours doing rounds on social media.

Recently, their divorce rumours sparked again after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani's wedding. While Abhishek Bachchan was seen arriving at the venue with his family, Aishwarya Rai was seen arriving with her daughter separately and wasn't even a part of Bachchan's family photo. This led to the speculations that something is wrong between the couple.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai now have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan together, who is often seen accompanying her mother to various Bollywood events and fashion shows. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action thriller stars the actor in a negative role opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Munjya-fame Abhay Verma in key roles. The film is currently under production and is set to release in 2025.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us