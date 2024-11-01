Salman Khan hosted Diwali special Weekend Ka Vaar, giving a reality check to Rajat Dalal and Alice Kaushik.

Bigg Boss 18: On Diwali, Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar and drops some big bombs (truth bombs) on contestants. At first, Salman informs Rajat Dalal that he's getting trolled for his unpredictable behaviour towards Chahat Panday. For the unversed, Rajat had ugly arguments with Chahat. But this week, Rajat was seen being protective towards her and even had a big argument with Avinash Mishra while defending Chahat. Salman shows some netizens' comments on Rajat, where he's been tagged as Chahat's 'bodyguard. '

Later, Salman speaks to Alice Kaushik and makes her recall the statement she made about her relationship. Salman says that although she told Karan Veer Mehra that her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon had proposed to her, he has denied it in media interviews. Salman says "Alice Karan ko aapne bataya hai ki bahar kisi ne aapko shaadi ke liye propose kiya hai. Lekin jiski aap baat kar rahi hai woh interviews mein kuch aur keh raha hai." Alice finds it difficult to believe what she hears, and replies with a smile, "Sir, not impossible." Salman quotes Kanwar, "Maine yeh nahi bola. Maine kisi ko koi propose nahi kiya. Alice aur main nahi hai." After hearing this, Alice breaks down, and Salman looks empathetically towards her.

What did Alice say about Kanwar in Bigg Boss 18?

Alice was heard talking about her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon in front of Karan Veer Singh and Eisha Singh in BB18. She revealed how he proposed to him and said, “I’m the first girlfriend jisko usne ghar pe introduce kiya. He approached me only, ‘I want to marry you’. It wasn’t like ki I like you, I love you, no, seedha I want to marry you. He knows I’m a no-nonsense person. (I'm the first girlfriend whom he introduced her to the house.)”

What did Kanwar say about Alice Kaushik?

Meanwhile, in an interview, Kanwar says he never proposed to Alice for marriage. He said that she's a nice girl but he never asked her for marriage, his family would have a heart attack if they heard such things. Kanwar said, “koi shaadi vaadi nahi ho rahi.”

