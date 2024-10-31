Rohit shared his thoughts on the decision to stay in Mumbai and expressed his deep connection to the city as a native.

Rohit Sharma has decided to extend his association with the Mumbai Indians, a team with which he has been closely linked for numerous years and has achieved great success in the IPL. Despite speculations suggesting that Rohit might consider leaving his hometown team in the upcoming auction, the joint-most successful franchise has managed to retain their former captain.

In an interview with JioCinema, Rohit shared his thoughts on the decision to stay in Mumbai and expressed his deep connection to the city as a native. He also acknowledged the significant role that the franchise has played in his career, highlighting the fact that he has delivered some of his finest performances while representing the Mumbai Indians.

“I have played so much cricket in Mumbai, this is the place where I started my cricket career. So this city is very, very special. Obviously, when you play for such a long time, you create so many memories with the team,” said Rohit in the interview.

Although Rohit Sharma led Mumbai to victory in the IPL 2020, the team has not experienced much success in the subsequent years. Rohit has expressed his desire to turn their fortunes around and lead Mumbai to more victories in the future.

“We haven’t had the best of the season in the last two or three years. But we are quite determined to change that.”

Rohit Sharma has been retained by the Mumbai Indians for INR 16.30 crore, placing him behind the trio of Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr), Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr each). He is a vital part of the formidable Indian core within the Mumbai team, alongside Tilak Varma who has also been retained by the franchise.

The upcoming IPL season will be the sole T20 matches that Rohit will be participating in, as he recently announced his retirement from T20 internationals following India's World Cup victory earlier this year. Despite being the fourth-highest earner for Mumbai Indians in the retention list, albeit by a slight margin, the Indian captain has dismissed any concerns regarding this matter.

“Since I have retired from the format, I think this is the perfect [retention] spot for me. The players who are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That’s what I believe in and I am quite happy with it,” said Rohit.

