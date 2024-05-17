Why Australians walk barefoot in public: Here’s the reason

In New Zealand and Australia, going barefoot is a common practice in everyday situations, including errands, playground visits, and even pubs.

In a surprising cultural quirk, many New Zealanders and Australians often go barefoot in a variety of everyday situations. Whether running quick errands, visiting playgrounds, or even enjoying a pint at the local pub, shoes frequently become optional attire. This practice can be quite a shock for visitors, as Seth Kugel, a writer for The New York Times, discovered during his 2012 visit to New Zealand.

Is this a normal thing in Australia? pic.twitter.com/hxFVL0ufiP — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 13, 2024

Barefoot Everywhere?

Kugel noted with astonishment, "People walk around barefoot. On the street. In supermarkets. All over. It's not everyone, but it's common enough to be surprising and a bit unsettling. Sure, city sidewalks are clean, but they're still city sidewalks."

The barefoot trend even extends to schools. For instance, an elementary school in Perth permits students to go shoeless, citing benefits like improved posture, enhanced sensory awareness, and stronger feet and bodies. However, not all experts agree, with some podiatrists expressing skepticism.

Why Barefoot?

The reasons behind this widespread preference for bare feet are not entirely clear. Some attribute it to the influence of Indigenous cultures in both countries. Others believe it reflects a more relaxed and casual lifestyle. David Rowe, a cultural research professor, offered an interesting theory to the BBC in 2021. He suggested that going barefoot might be a way for migrants from colder climates to embrace the warm, laid-back atmosphere of their new home. "It's a way to shed the formality of their northern hemisphere origins and embrace the sun and fun of their new home," Rowe explained.

An Expat's Experience

Jordana Gray, a British expat living in Australia, initially found the barefoot practice quite a change. She even thought it was illegal to drive without shoes! Over time, she has embraced the custom. "I love the feeling of freedom," she says, even venturing to drive barefoot (though she advises checking the pavement's temperature first).

Gray documented her experiences in a TikTok video, expressing amusement at seeing Australians leave their shoes at the beach entrance, only to find them untouched upon their return. However, comments on her video revealed a more nuanced reality. Australians shared their own stories of stolen shoes, from beloved Birkenstocks to cherished glitter sandals. One commenter offered practical advice: "Just wear cheap Kmart shoes to the beach. That way, if they get taken, it's no big deal, and you can still walk home barefoot because, well, that's just what we do here."