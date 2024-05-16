Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fourth accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder appears before Canadian court

'Unacceptable': Mahira Khan reacts after someone throws things at her on stage, says 'no one should think...'

Virat Kohli reveals retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Indian genius who became world’s 'youngest' surgeon at 7, worked in IIT for...

Meet Kashmir boy, who is JEE topper, wants to pursue Computer Science, he aims to clear...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fourth accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder appears before Canadian court

'Unacceptable': Mahira Khan reacts after someone throws things at her on stage, says 'no one should think...'

Virat Kohli reveals retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

10 most endangered species in India

10 health benefits of eating falsa in summer

10 land animals with remarkable breathing skills

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Unacceptable': Mahira Khan reacts after someone throws things at her on stage, says 'no one should think...'

Mahira Khan said that this behaviour is 'unacceptable' after someone from the crow threw an object at her on stage during an event.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 16, 2024, 06:40 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Mahira Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, on Thursday, took to Instagram and penned a long note after someone from the crowd threw an object at her on stage during a show. The actress was left speechless after this happened, she was visibly disappointed.

Now the actress shared the video of the incident on Instagram and penned a note. Sharing the clip, Mahira wrote, "What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable. There are times I get scared, not just for myself, but for others who may be trapped in a mob like situation."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

She added, "But hear me out -While we were on our way back someone said ‘ after this we won’t have an event here’. I disagreed completely. That is not the solution. Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more… who were showing their love and excitement - the way They know best. Because I could see them I could see they didn’t know how to contain/express their excitement. Whoever the miscreant was, was 1 out of 10,000. Maybe I should have gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could have been screened, maybe I should not have been put on the spot.. lots of could haves and should haves.

She continued, "What I do feel strongly about is this - we NEED more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other ( which lacks), unity ( which lacks even more).. it will all flourish! I met the most amazing people. We sat together under the beautiful Quetta sky, ate delicious food.. while we shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit. I come back enriched.

"I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love. There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end we will be better. InshAllah. Until then..Khuda Hafiz Quetta. P.S Do you know the roses here are magnificent? What’s strange is that it feels like they grow out of concrete. P.PS Been getting a lot of msgs. Thank you for the concern and love my way. Makes me feel super grateful," she concluded. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This composer, an Army officer made Rekha superstar; later donated entire wealth of Rs 10 crore to charity

India's most expensive film, budget is thrice that of Jawan, Pathaan; needs to beat RRR, KGF, Animal just to break even

Vazhakku director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan releases film online for free after public spat with Tovino Thomas

'India landed on moon, while we...': Watch Pakistani lawmaker's viral speech in Karachi

One official dead in fire incident at Income Tax Office in central Delhi: Police

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement