In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has finally begun and the fashion fever has set in. At the opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her debut in a dazzling orange gown and made heads turn with her look. The actress walked the red carpet with the 'longest trail of a gown'. The actress will be walking the red carpet for three days and the film festival is set to round off on May 25.