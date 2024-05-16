In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Deepti Sadhwani made heads turn with her Cannes debut and sets a new record.
The 77th Cannes Film Festival has finally begun and the fashion fever has set in. At the opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her debut in a dazzling orange gown and made heads turn with her look. The actress walked the red carpet with the 'longest trail of a gown'. The actress will be walking the red carpet for three days and the film festival is set to round off on May 25.
1. Deepti Sadhwani Cannes debut
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani is 'living her dream' as she makes her Cannes debut in a dazzling orange gown with a fur trail which she claims to be a 'record-breaking longest trail of gown.'
2. Deepti Sadhwani sets new record
Deepti Sadhwani took to her Instagram and sharing the pictures from the red carpet of Cannes' opening ceremony, the actress claimed carrying the 'longest trail of gown' and wrote, "Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record-breaking longest trail of gown."
3. Deepti Sadhwani dress
For the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Deepti Sadhwani wore Aanchal Dey Couture's orange corset gown which had a thigh-high slit along with a furry trail. The actress completed her look with a messy bun.
4. Netizens shower love on Deepti's Cannes look
Netizens were all praise for the actress' Cannes debut look. One of the comments read, "most beautiful diva." Another user commented, "Can't get over these beautiful pics." Another comment read, "Killing at the red carpet."
5. Deepti Sadhwani work front
Meanwhile, Deepti Sadhwani was crowned Miss North India and her passing for arts motivated her to explore the field of acting. The actress has hosted the popular comedy reality show Hasya Samrat and also starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not only this, she also ventured into films and starred in movies like Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party.