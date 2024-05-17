Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

Meet actor who rejected 200 films, they made Shah Rukh, Aamir superstars; he failed as hero, now works in...

Mahindra announces massive Rs 120000000000 plan, betting big on…

This actress quit acting after doing 7 superhit films, fell in love with superstar's brother, was murdered due to..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

Meet actor who rejected 200 films, they made Shah Rukh, Aamir superstars; he failed as hero, now works in...

7 animals who break trust

9 times Aishwarya Rai inspired us with powerful messages

6 side effects of overeating mangoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

Meet actor who rejected 200 films, they made Shah Rukh, Aamir superstars; he failed as hero, now works in...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

A film with no hero and two heroines beat movies led by Dhanush, Vijay, and Rajinikanth to be Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 17, 2024, 08:45 AM IST

article-main
Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna in Aranmanai 4
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Tamil film industry has had a massive couple of years since 2022. The grand success of films like Vikram, Leo, and Jailer has meant that Tamil films are routinely among the highest-grossing Indian films at any time. But 2024 has been different. So far, there has been only Tamil film that has grossed over Rs 100 crore and that is a high-budget actioner, meaning it is not a clean hit either. In fact, despite the presence of big superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Dhanush, Kollywood has had to rely on two heroines to deliver the year’s biggest hit.

The biggest Tamil hit of 2024 is...

Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore (as per IMDb), Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in a successful horror franchise in Tamil cinema. But unlike its predecessors, this one has been a huge hit right from get go. The film, directed by Sundar C, was released on May 3, and has already earned Rs 75 crore at the box office. It is steadily inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark and his already the third-highest grossing Tamil film of the year. Due to its low budget, it is more profitable than Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which has earned more. Aranmanai 4 does not have any hero interestingly and is led by two actresses - Raashii Khanna and Tamannaah Bhatia.

How two heroines beat Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth

Last year, the two biggest Tamil films at the box office were Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, both of which earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide. This year, both the superstars have been present in the theatres, but in a limited manner. Vijay has not had a new release so far and only seen the re-release of his 2004 hit Ghilli, which earned Rs 33 crore despite limited release. Rajinikanth was only seen in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam, which earned Rs 36 crore. Aranmanai 4 outperformed both these films easily, but it was helped by having a larger release than Ghilli.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bollywood star, who got world's most expensive injection worth Rs 17 crore to...

Meet star kid, debuted in superhit with Salman Khan, then disappeared from films for 20 years, is Ranbir Kapoor's...

Pakistani man tries to pet cheetah in viral video, here's what happened next

'Must take up...': Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani calls for more women to join...

Meet actor who worked in superhit TV show, then quit film industry to move to US, now earning in crores through..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement