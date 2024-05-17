How two heroines beat Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush to give Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024; low-budget film earned...

A film with no hero and two heroines beat movies led by Dhanush, Vijay, and Rajinikanth to be Tamil cinema's biggest hit of 2024

The Tamil film industry has had a massive couple of years since 2022. The grand success of films like Vikram, Leo, and Jailer has meant that Tamil films are routinely among the highest-grossing Indian films at any time. But 2024 has been different. So far, there has been only Tamil film that has grossed over Rs 100 crore and that is a high-budget actioner, meaning it is not a clean hit either. In fact, despite the presence of big superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Dhanush, Kollywood has had to rely on two heroines to deliver the year’s biggest hit.

The biggest Tamil hit of 2024 is...

Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore (as per IMDb), Aranmanai 4 is the fourth instalment in a successful horror franchise in Tamil cinema. But unlike its predecessors, this one has been a huge hit right from get go. The film, directed by Sundar C, was released on May 3, and has already earned Rs 75 crore at the box office. It is steadily inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark and his already the third-highest grossing Tamil film of the year. Due to its low budget, it is more profitable than Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which has earned more. Aranmanai 4 does not have any hero interestingly and is led by two actresses - Raashii Khanna and Tamannaah Bhatia.

How two heroines beat Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth

Last year, the two biggest Tamil films at the box office were Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Rajinikanth’s Jailer, both of which earned over Rs 600 crore worldwide. This year, both the superstars have been present in the theatres, but in a limited manner. Vijay has not had a new release so far and only seen the re-release of his 2004 hit Ghilli, which earned Rs 33 crore despite limited release. Rajinikanth was only seen in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam, which earned Rs 36 crore. Aranmanai 4 outperformed both these films easily, but it was helped by having a larger release than Ghilli.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.