Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

An Instagram video of influencer Preeti Thapa dressed as 'Manjulika' from the Bollywood movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' dancing in the streets of Guwahati has gone viral.

Pranking people for social media likes has become the latest trend among content creators. The newest example is a video circulating on Instagram, featuring a woman dressed as 'Manjulika' from the 2007 Bollywood movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The video showcases influencer Preeti Thapa in a green saree, with disheveled hair and smeared makeup, performing a dance to the song 'Ami Je Tomar' in the streets of Guwahati. Bystanders watched with a mix of amusement and bewilderment.

Captioned simply as "Manjulika spotted in Guwahati," the video quickly went viral.

In the comments, Ms. Thapa expressed her gratitude to her followers for their support. "Guys, words aren't enough to express my gratitude. Overwhelmed with so much love and support. Hoping to entertain you guys forever, so please keep supporting and blessing. And the vibe of Guwahati, especially Fancy Bazaar, nobody and nothing can beat it," she wrote.

Reactions to the video were mixed. Some viewers described it as "harmless fun," while others criticized Thapa for causing a disturbance and blocking traffic. Comments ranged from, "Dear Manjulika, please obey traffic rules," to "Desperate to get famous." Another user remarked, "I respect your confidence level," while a fourth added, "Social anxiety is afraid of her."

Preeti Thapa identifies herself on Instagram as a "Social Activist, Influencer, and Artist." She was also the first runner-up in the Mega Miss Northeast contest held in 2012.