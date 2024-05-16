Virat Kohli reveals retirement plans ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

The legendary former RCB captain, Virat Kohli, has finally revealed his post-retirement plans, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world. After dominating the sport since his debut in 2008, Kohli has solidified his status as one of the greatest batters of all time. At 35 years old, he continues to amaze fans with his unparalleled fitness and unwavering ability to score runs at the highest level.

In a recent conversation with his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli disclosed that he intends to take a well-deserved break once he hangs up his cricketing boots. As a true sportsman, he is determined to live without any regrets once his playing days are over.

"I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't," said Kohli at RCB's Royal Gala Dinner.

Kohli hinted that after he hangs up his boots, he plans to embark on a well-deserved sabbatical before delving into his next adventure.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he added.

Kohli, the star player of RCB in IPL 2024, is dominating the tournament with an impressive 661 runs in just 13 innings. His strike rate of 155.16 and average of 66.10 make him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Despite Kohli's outstanding performance, RCB finds themselves in fifth place on the table with 12 points. Their fate hangs in the balance as they prepare to face off against CSK in a do-or-die match this Saturday.

The stakes are high, but Mother Nature may have other plans. The looming threat of rain for the next five days in Bengaluru puts the match in jeopardy. A washout would mean both teams receive a point, but for RCB, it would spell the end of their journey in the tournament. CSK, on the other hand, would secure their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs.

