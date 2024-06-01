Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pune Porsche horror: Police arrest teenager's mother after confirmation of blood sample swap

Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch

Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs 69.50, here's the new rate...

Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it ‘unfortunate child’: ‘I felt like...'

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

India's highest paid villain earns Rs 200 crore a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman's fees; not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol

8 mysteries science has yet to solve

Foods to eat after morning run

10 enchanting images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it ‘unfortunate child’: ‘I felt like...'

Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

HomeIndia

India

Pune Porsche horror: Police arrest teenager's mother after confirmation of blood sample swap

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by a drunk minor rammed into their two-wheeler.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 09:01 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Pune Porsche horror: Police arrest teenager's mother after confirmation of blood sample swap
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pune police have arrested the mother of the juvenile in the Porsche car accident case after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with those of his mother, the city police chief said on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.

Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar in Pune after a Porsche allegedly being driven by a drunk minor rammed into their two-wheeler.

While the 17-year-old minor has been sent to an observation home, his father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and grandfather Surendra Agarwal have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the family's driver and putting pressure on him to take the blame.

READ | 'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kota Factory 3: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya announces release date with math puzzle; can you solve it?

Madhurima Tuli mocked for apologising to Hrithik Roshan for ignoring him 2 years go: 'Viral hone ka tareeka casual hai'

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

Azim Premji gets a sigh of relief from High Court, long pending criminal case now…

Salman Khan once broke his strict no kiss policy for this superstar, its not Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement