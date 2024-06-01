India's highest paid villain earns Rs 200 crore a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman's fees; not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol

The highest paid villain in Indian cinema may end up earning over Rs 200 crore from a single film

Villains, for long, were typecast in Hindi cinema. Character actors with certain traits and swagger were often shoehorned into negative roles. Indeed, the likes of Jeevan, Pran, Amrish Puri, Prem Chopra, and Shakti Kapoor all became iconic villains over time. But of late, the role of villain has become more important, with even the so-called heroes often breaking type to play one. In fact, the highest-paid villain in Indian cinema is a hero, who has charged for one film more than even superstars like Shah Rukh and Salman.

India’s highest-paid villain is...

Kannada superstar Yash is breaking bad with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, where he is set to play Ravana. The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is slated to be the most expensive Indian film eve with a reported budget of $100 million (Rs 835 crore). As per production sources, Yash is foregoing his fees for the film in favour of a partnership with the producers. Earlier, it had been reported that Yash was charging Rs 150 crore for the film, but trade insiders now say that he seems to have gone for a bigger deal. If the film works, the actor could end up earning over Rs 200 crore from the film, possibly even more, depending upon its box office performance. But in any case, even a moderate performance of Ramayan would make Yash tha highest-paid villain in Indian cinema history.

How Yash beat out superstars like Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas

The biggest names in Indian cinema today are arguably Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, and Thalapathy Vijay. None of these charge Rs 200 crore per film, even for their biggest hits. All these actors earn between Rs 120 crore and Rs 180 crore per film, a figure less than Yash’s expected earnings from Ramayana. The only actors in India that Yash hasn’t managed to pip are Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth, both of whom have earned over Rs 225 crore for different films – Aamir for Dangal and Rajinikanth for Jailer.

All about Ramayan

Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is reportedly a two-part film based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Ranbir plays Lord Rama while Sai Pallavi plays Sita in the film. The film is currently under production. Both the parts are reported to be shot back-to-back in a massive 180month schedule. Part 1 is expected to be released next year.

