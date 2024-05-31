Twitter
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor confirmed as new host, says 'jhakaas nahi kuch khaas karte hai', leaves netizens divided

Anil Kapoor is confirmed as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, and the first promo left netizens missing OG host Salman Khan and even Karan Johar.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 05:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss OTT 3: The third season of Bigg Boss OTT has been in the news for many months. It was said that OG host Salman Khan would not be returning for OTT, and now it's confirmed that he's been replaced by Anil Kapoor. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be streamed on JioCinema in June, and the platform dropped a new promo of the show. 

The teaser promo starts with Anil Kapoor making an entrance, and he could hear arguments made by previous Bigg Boss OTT contestants, including Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, and Avinash Sachdev. Then Anil Kapoor whistles, and calls for the host's chair. As Anil Kapoor sits, the narrator says, "Ek dum jhakaas," and then he says, "Bahut ho gaya re jhakaas. Abhi karte hai kuch khaas."

As soon as the promo got uploaded, it soon attracted netizens. The first promo of the show left the internet users divided. Several netizens missed Salman, and few even suggested that Karan would have been a proper replacement for Khan. A netizen wrote, "At least Karan Johar was a better option than Anil Kapoor." Another netizen wrote, "Kya yaar Salman Khan ko host karna chahiye tha." An internet user wrote, "Anil ko dek kar sari vibes kharab kar rahe hain Bigg Boss ki." Another internet user wrote, "Salu Bhai was needed." One of the netizens wrote, "Jhakkas." A fan of Bigg Boss wrote, "Let's see what freshness will Anil Kapoor bring to BB." 

Bigg Boss OTT Season One, which premiered in 2021, was won by Divya Agarwal. The second season of BB OTT 2 was won by Elvish Yadav. The influencer made a record for becoming the first wild-card contestant to win a season. The release date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has not been announced yet, but the show will stream on JioCinema.

