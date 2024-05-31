Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging KPI Metrics for Strategic Insight

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India, here’s why

Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging KPI Metrics for Strategic Insight

Exploring transformative potential of application modernisation for sustainable solutions in future

How can India and Pakistan face each other twice in T20 World Cup 2024?

Tasty protein-rich snacks to reduce high cholesterol 

8 yoga asanas to avoid bloating in summer

Side effects of using ice on skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Banaras Hindu University: Cardiology Head Dr. Om Shankar Alleges Government Shielding Culprits

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Bujii and Bhairava review: Prabhas' futuristic Baahubali-type Kalki 2898 prelude AD is fun, AI Keerthy steals the show

Bad Cop teaser: Menacing Anurag Kashyap, honest Gulshan Devaiah bring new twist to classic hero vs villain saga

This actress gave no hits in 9 years, no Bollywood releases in 5 years, charges Rs 40 crore per film, net worth is..

HomeIndia

India

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging KPI Metrics for Strategic Insight

Sriram Sagi has made significant contributions to NetApp that have guided strategic decision-making through the use of data.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 31, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leveraging KPI Metrics for Strategic Insight
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In an age where data reigns supreme in guiding decisions, the utilisation of key performance indicators (KPIs) for strategic insights stands as a key practice, which serve as crucial metrics for extracting actionable insights and guiding organisational strategies. By using KPI metrics to gain strategic insight, organisations can now make well-informed decisions based on factual data rather than guesswork or gut feelings. This is becoming increasingly important in navigating the complex competitive landscape of today. One of the people leading this strategy is Sriram Sagi, an expert practitioner with a reputation for his proficiency in analytics and business intelligence (BI). His influence has spread to major tech companies like SAP and NetApp.
     
    Sriram has made significant contributions to NetApp that have guided strategic decision-making through the use of data. He has contributed to a better understanding of market dynamics and resource allocation requirements by carefully examining quarterly bookings across a range of dimensions, including geography, verticals, platforms, and partners. Sriram was able to steer investment strategies toward the most promising areas by identifying market share trends for vital applications such as SQL, Oracle, SAP HANA, and VDI by obtaining business intelligence data from customer accounts.
     
    Likewise, transformative initiatives to improve data-driven decision-making have characterized Sriram's tenure at SAP. In line with a framework that prioritizes learning, adaptation, consumption, and expansion, he oversaw the analytics team's execution of the delivery of real-time data insights on SAP products to numerous business units and geographical locations. His thoughtful creation of a product strategy that combines the capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning with augmented analytics has improved partner and customer experiences by improving BI product offerings and streamlining operations.
     
    The impact of Sriram's efforts extends beyond operational changes to concrete business outcomes. Revenue growth at NetApp was driven by targeted investments based on data analysis, which improved resource allocation and increased adaptability to market demands. SAP, on the other hand, has demonstrated the value of data-driven decision-making by achieving notable improvements in partner engagement and customer satisfaction through the integration of AI and ML into BI product strategies.
     
    The importance of data governance and predictive analytics was brought to light by overcoming obstacles like integrating various data systems and bringing disparate business units together around shared objectives. Anticipating the future, Sriram keeps focusing on enhancing predictive abilities and streamlining decision-making processes, grasping the transformative potential of AI and ML in fostering agile, fast-thinking business processes.
     
    The transformational power of using KPI metrics for strategic insights is exemplified by SriramSagi's contributions at SAP and NetApp. As a thought leader in the field of business intelligence and analytics, Sriram has established himself by skillfully utilizing data-driven strategies to drive both measurable business benefits and informed decision-making. Sriram's work is proof of the sustained importance of strategic data usage in fostering organizational success as companies continue to manage the complexities of data.
     
    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet world's richest businessman ever, an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he had lent money to...

    Canadian DJ deadmau5 returns to India after a decade; know when, where to watch him perform live

    Income Tax News: How to file ITR without Form 16

    India's most expensive TV show cost Rs 650 crore, more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR; is called TV's Baahubali

    Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement