Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs 65 crore

Akshaye Khanna's career has been full of ups and downs but, in 1997, he decided to take up a role that was rejected by superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn and this role helped him carve a way in the film industry.

Bollywood is such an industry where people's fortunes change in a matter of days. Actors and actresses sometimes make super flop debut but then their luck changes after starring in one superhit film that changes the course of their career. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actor who had an unsuccessful start in Bollywood despite being a star kid but in the same year, he starred in a superhit film that changed his fortunes.

We are talking about Akshaye Khanna who made his debut in 1997 with the film 'Himalay Putra' which proved to be a huge flop at the box office. However, in the same year, he starred in such a film that his luck forever changed.

Film director JP Dutta's film 'Border' is still very popular among the audiences. Even today, no matter how many times you watch this film, you will never feel bored. This film made the career of not just one but many actors. It was a multi-starrer film, which was based on the war between India and Pakistan.

In this film, Sunny Deol as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander Anand, Suneil Shetty as Assistant Commandant Captain Bhairon Singh (BSF), Akshaye Khanna as Second Lieutenant Dharamveer Singh Bhan, Puneet Issar as Subedar Ratan Singh, Sudesh Berry as Naib Subedar Mathura Das, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Cook Havildar Bhagiram impressed the audiences.

But, the one who received the most praise in this film was Akshaye Khanna, who was new to the film world. This was his second film. His first film 'Himalay Putra' proved to be a huge flop at the box office but his second film 'Border' proved to be an all-time blockbuster.

Akshaye Khanna became a household name after 'Border' was released. However, you will be surprised to know that Akshaye Khanna was not the first choice of the makers for this role, rather the makers and director wanted to cast a famous actor. It is said that JP Dutta first took the offer to Salman Khan for this role.

According to media reports, after Salman's refusal, the director approached Akshay Kumar and then Ajay Devgn, but they too refused to do this film for some reason.

Finally, the director offered the role to Akshaye Khanna who immediately accepted it. Even today, Akshaye Khanna is fondly remembered as Dharamveer Singh Bhan, thanks to his significant role in this film.

'Border' went on to become an all-time blockbuster and gave a new direction to Akshaye Khanna's career. Made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, 'Border' went on to earn Rs 65 crore at the box office.