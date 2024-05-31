Twitter
Bollywood

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...

Chandrachur Singh was launched by Amitabh Bachchan, and despite starring in multiple hits, he disappeared from films in 2000.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2024, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This actor left UPSC dreams for Bollywood, was launched by Amitabh, fought Shah Rukh, then disappeared for years, now...
A still from Daag
The 90s born would be very familiar with an actor, who played dramatic, hard-hitting roles convincingly with his chocolaty looks. This actor has been part of some big movies and left a lasting impression even in a supporting role. Chandrachur Singh dared to dream big, and he left his permanent job to pursue his acting dream. After giving some notable hits, the actor disappeared from films in 2000 due to a mishap. After a hiatus, he made a striking comeback in 2020. 

Chandarchur Singh: An aspiring IAS officer, who left his UPSC prep to revive his buried dream 

Born on October 11, 1968, in Aligarh, Chandrachur belonged to an influential family. Singh's father was an ex-MLA from Khair (Aligarh) and his mother was the daughter of the Maharaja of Bolangir in Odisha. Singh once dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. But, he left UPSC prep to try his luck in the acting world. 

Chandrachur Singh: The teacher 

In the early 1990s, before films, Singh, who's also a trained classical singer, taught music at Vasant Valley School and history at his alma mater, The Doon School, Dehradun. 

Who inspired Chandrachur Singh to try acting? 

Singh is a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan. When he got to know that the megastar was looking for fresh faces, for his production venture, he convinced his parents and then travelled to Mumbai for auditions. Singh cracked the audition and landed a lead role in the rom-com Tere Mere Sapne (1996), with Arshad Warsi, Priya Gill and Simran. Although Tere Mere Sapne wasn't a huge hit, it gave the much-required launch to Singh. 

Chandrachur Singh's rise to stardom

After Tere Mere Sapne, Chandrachur became more popular by leading Gulzar's Maachis (1996). He was also seen in Josh (2000), Dil Kya Kare (1999), Daag: The Fire (1999), Silsila Hai Pyar Ka (1999), Kya Kehna (2000), and Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001).

The mishap that dented Chandrachur's career

In 2000, Chandrachur was having a vacation in Goa, and there he suffered a major injury. Singh was riding a high-speed jet ski, and he lost his grip. Singh fell from the jet ski and dislocated his shoulder. Doctors advised him to complete bed rest and that impacted his career deeply. In the 90s, Chandrachur would appear in 2-3 films every year. After the injury, the number dropped to 1 film in n 2-3 years. 

Chandrachur Singh's comeback 

In 2012, he made his comeback with the comedy film Chaar Din Ki Chandni, but his performance and presence went unnoticed. He was also seen hosting Savdhaan India, and featured in other TV shows. In 2020, Chandrachur made a striking comeback with Sushmita Sen's web series Aarya. Singh also returned to films with Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli. On the personal front, Chandrachur was married to Avantika, but they separated after few years of their marriage. Singh is a proud single father to their son, Sharaanjai Singh.

